Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National HealthCare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

