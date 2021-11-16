Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 818,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DHC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $388,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $485,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $496,000.

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

