Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,022 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

