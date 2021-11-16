Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,422 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

