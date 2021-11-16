Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 580,435 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,083.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of MRSN opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $642.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

