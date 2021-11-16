Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GRCL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,267. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

