Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Buys $59,517.00 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham stock opened at $591.56 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $445.00 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $595.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 28.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 1,922.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Graham by 57.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graham by 537.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

