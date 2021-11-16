Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Greenpro Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million -$3.76 million -4.00 Greenpro Capital Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -24.43

Greenpro Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Greenpro Capital Competitors -36.65% -1,678.66% -10.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital Competitors 655 3146 4852 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Greenpro Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenpro Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Greenpro Capital rivals beat Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

