Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 126.95 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £555.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.50 ($1.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.62.

