Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in October

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the October 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after purchasing an additional 336,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,947. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

