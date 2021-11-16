GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Critical Contrast

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GXO Logistics and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A ModivCare 1.20% 23.04% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GXO Logistics and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $100.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.53%. ModivCare has a consensus price target of $186.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.40%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.54 $88.84 million $1.51 99.82

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Summary

ModivCare beats GXO Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

