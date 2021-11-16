GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0090

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

