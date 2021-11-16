H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HEOFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

