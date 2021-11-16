Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

