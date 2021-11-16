Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 340.0% in October

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.
