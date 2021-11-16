Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 340.0% in October

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

