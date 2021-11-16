Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,632 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,333 shares of company stock worth $6,343,979. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

