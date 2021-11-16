Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $137.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

