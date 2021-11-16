Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HARP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 125,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,268. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
