Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HARP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 125,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,268. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

