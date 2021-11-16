Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $227,182.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00221121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

