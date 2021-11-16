HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in October

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the October 14th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

