Head-To-Head Analysis: Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) & Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35% Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ero Copper and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bankinter 3 5 1 0 1.78

Ero Copper currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Bankinter has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Bankinter.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ero Copper and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.30 $362.25 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Bankinter on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

