Head-To-Head Contrast: LiveWorld (LVWD) & Its Rivals

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LiveWorld to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LiveWorld alerts:

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s peers have a beta of 2.93, suggesting that their average share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveWorld and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1188 5983 11214 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.91%. Given LiveWorld’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 9.00 LiveWorld Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 81.91

LiveWorld’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LiveWorld peers beat LiveWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.