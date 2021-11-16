Head to Head Review: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 36.22% 10.17% 1.15% Ally Financial 38.75% 20.67% 1.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Hawaiian and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 2 3 0 0 1.60 Ally Financial 0 2 13 0 2.87

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $26.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.80%. Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $58.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Hawaiian pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Ally Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.71 $185.75 million $2.08 13.72 Ally Financial $6.69 billion 2.59 $1.09 billion $8.23 6.07

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ally Financial beats First Hawaiian on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases; deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California. The Treasury and Other segment relates to treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management, as well

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged

