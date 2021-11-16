Head to Head Review: HTC (HTCXF) vs. Its Competitors

HTC (OTCMKTS: HTCXF) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HTC to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HTC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A HTC Competitors 222 1253 2183 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.73%. Given HTC’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HTC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% HTC Competitors -8.05% -16.14% 0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HTC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million -$201.70 million -4.14 HTC Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.78

HTC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HTC competitors beat HTC on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

