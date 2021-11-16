Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDDRF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

