Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 23rd

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 293.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

