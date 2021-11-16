Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.09

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.09 and traded as low as $91.01. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 1,195 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $2.508 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

