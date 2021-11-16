Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

HTBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. 2,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,293. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.