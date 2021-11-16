Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

HTBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. 2,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,293. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

