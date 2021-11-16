Hefren Tillotson Inc. Purchases 31,469 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

