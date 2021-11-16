Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.17 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $283,361.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,953,483 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

