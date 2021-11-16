High Liner Foods (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.54 million.

HLF stock opened at C$13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$10.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.32. The firm has a market cap of C$443.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,025. Insiders have bought 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $442,008 in the last 90 days.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

