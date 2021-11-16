Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.74. 2,261,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
