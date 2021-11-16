Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.74. 2,261,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

