Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Hits $677.62 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001739 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $417.88 million and approximately $677.62 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2,152.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,637,770 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

