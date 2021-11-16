Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The GEO Group worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 134,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

