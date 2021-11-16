Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

DAL opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

