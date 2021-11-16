Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $507,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,342.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $404.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.33 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.86 and its 200 day moving average is $386.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

