Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $353.56 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.