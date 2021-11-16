Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $862,000 Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.73.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

