Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,646 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.89 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

