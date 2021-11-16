Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,036 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

BMY stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

