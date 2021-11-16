Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holley in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $13.40 on Monday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

