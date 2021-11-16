Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Position Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.