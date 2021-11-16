Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.29.

TSE:HCG opened at C$44.72 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$27.63 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.7500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

