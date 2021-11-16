HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 880.50 ($11.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 886.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 940.55. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

