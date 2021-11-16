HomeServe plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 901.50 ($11.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 886.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 940.55. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

Several research firms have weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

