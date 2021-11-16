HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of HTBI opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $75,590.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $997,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $377,323. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

