Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

HNST stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Honest has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

