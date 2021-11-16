HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €114.90 ($135.18) and last traded at €115.70 ($136.12). Approximately 15,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.10 ($136.59).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.