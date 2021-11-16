HSBC Upgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $55.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

