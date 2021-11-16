Huobi BTC Market Cap Tops $2.41 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $60,466.77 or 1.00096917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $15.42 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.70 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.44 or 0.07037846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.